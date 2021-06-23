Science News Roundup: The final frontier: doing laundry in space; Echoes of neurodegenerative disease in fatal COVID-19; sleep woes may add risk and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. The final frontier: doing laundry in space Ever wondered how astronauts aboard the International Space Station do their laundry? COVID-19 brains show inflammation, "circuitry" problems Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
The final frontier: doing laundry in space
Ever wondered how astronauts aboard the International Space Station do their laundry? Well, they don't, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is working hard to solve what is one of the most thorny tasks in space - washing clothes.
Echoes of neurodegenerative disease in fatal COVID-19; sleep woes may add risk
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 brains show inflammation, "circuitry" problems
Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy
Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets. The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo's Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan's Policlinico hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and the burial customs of almost 3,000 years ago.
