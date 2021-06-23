Left Menu

Iran foils sabotage attempt on its atomic energy organisation building - state media

Iranian state media said on Wednesday a sabotage attempt against a building of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization had been foiled, adding that it caused no "loss of life or property damage". There was no confirmation of the report from the Iranian authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:55 IST
Iran foils sabotage attempt on its atomic energy organisation building - state media
Image Credit: Twitter (@iaeaorg)
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iranian state media said on Wednesday a sabotage attempt against a building of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization had been foiled, adding that it caused no "loss of life or property damage".

There was no confirmation of the report from the Iranian authorities. "Investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and determine the facts surrounding the incident," said Nournews, an Iranian news agency close to Iran's supreme National Security Council.

Iran's English-Language Press TV reported that "the hostile attempt occurred on early Wednesday, but did not result in any casualties or damage owing to tight security precautions adopted following similar acts of sabotage against Iranian nuclear sites and scientists." Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021