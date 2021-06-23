IndoSpace launches two parks in Tamil Nadu
Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks developer IndoSpace on Wednesday announced the launch of two parks in Tamil Nadu to cater to automotive and electronic sectors, among others.
With a combined area of 118 acres, the two parks- Vallam II and Oragadam III- will provide smooth access to industrial hubs and micro-markets in the state and boost IndoSpace's footprint across strategically significant regions, the company said in a release.
It has a long-term goal of creating 120 million square feet of modern logistics infrastructure across the country and the setting of the two parks is a step in that direction, it said.
The Everstone Group, GLP, and Realterm –promoted IndoSpace has a portfolio of 43 million square feet across developed and under-construction projects spanning 41 industrial and logistics parks in nine cities.
