IndoSpace launches two parks in Tamil Nadu  

Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks developer IndoSpace on Wednesday announced the launch of two parks in Tamil Nadu to cater to automotive and electronic sectors, among others.

With a combined area of 118 acres, the two parks- Vallam II and Oragadam III- will provide smooth access to industrial hubs and micro-markets in the state and boost IndoSpace's footprint across strategically significant regions, the company said in a release.

It has a long-term goal of creating 120 million square feet of modern logistics infrastructure across the country and the setting of the two parks is a step in that direction, it said.

The Everstone Group, GLP, and Realterm –promoted IndoSpace has a portfolio of 43 million square feet across developed and under-construction projects spanning 41 industrial and logistics parks in nine cities.

