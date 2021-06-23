C'garh: CM asks collectors to ensure relief, rescue measures in flood-prone areas amid rains

As incessant rains lashed parts of Chhattisgarh, the state government on Wednesday issued directives to district collectors to ensure proper arrangements for relief and rescue measures in flood-prone areas of the state, an official.

''In view of the incessant rains in the state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday instructed all district collectors to be fully prepared to deal with any adverse situation caused by flooding,'' a public relations department official here said. Officials have been instructed to provide immediate financial aid to citizens if they suffer loss due to rainfall or flooding, he said.

The chief minister has instructed officials to continuously monitor water levels of rivers and drains and regularly report the same to control rooms set up at district and state levels, he said.

Baghel also asked officials to set up temporary relief camps in schools and nearby buildings in flood-prone areas and keep disaster management teams ready, he said. According to the meteorological centre in Raipur, the state has received an average rainfall of 189.5 mm from June 1 till Wednesday, with maximum rainfall of 266.5 mm recorded in Durg, followed by 236.9 mm in Dhamtari, 234.8 mm in Sukma and 227.2 mm in Bemetara.

The meteorological centre has predicted moderate thunderstorm accompanied with moderate to heavy rainfall for isolated places in 14 districts, including Kawardha, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Baloda Bazar, Mahasamund, Balod, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Kanker and Kondagaon in the next four hours.

