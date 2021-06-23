Left Menu

Eviction drive at Boromboi forest in Assam, 20 houses razed

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:42 IST
Eviction drive at Boromboi forest in Assam, 20 houses razed
  • India

An eviction drive was carried out at the Boromboi Reserve Forest in Assam's Kamrup Rural district on Wednesday, and 20 illegally constructed houses were demolished, officials said.

The eviction was carried out by the Forest Department with the help of civil and police administrations of the district, they said.

The drive started in the morning and 20 houses built illegally in the reserved forest land were razed to the ground by excavators, they said.

The eviction drive will be intensified to clear the forest lands from encroachments in the coming days, an official said.

''We will intensify our drive against encroachers to clear the forest lands and increase the green cover,'' he said.

