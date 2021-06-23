Left Menu

Maha cabinet approves transfer of MIAL ownership to Adani Airport Holdings

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal transferring the ownership of the Mumbai International Airport Limited MIAL constructing the Navi Mumbai international airport to the Adani Airport Holdings.A statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office CMO said the land acquisition for the greenfield international airport, which will come up on 1,160 hectares, stood complete.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:58 IST
Maha cabinet approves transfer of MIAL ownership to Adani Airport Holdings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal transferring the ownership of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) constructing the Navi Mumbai international airport to the Adani Airport Holdings.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the land acquisition for the greenfield international airport, which will come up on 1,160 hectares, stood complete. The first phase of the airport is expected to be completed in 2023-24, it said. The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) had a change in ownership. GVK Airports Developers Ltd, which had a 50.5 per cent share, has been taken over by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, it said.

The change in ownership has been approved by the Central government, SEBI and others. The CIDCO board of directors had passed a resolution approving the same, it said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the first phase of the Marathwada water grid project worth Rs 285 crore which will start from the Jayakwadi dam in Paithan taluka of Aurangabad district. ''A proposal for adding the rest of the talukas in the Aurangabad district and in the Marathwada region will be submitted as per the availability of water and finances. The State Water Resources Department is also studying about diverting water from west-flowing rivers into the Godavari Valley,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021