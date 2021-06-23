BRICS nations agree on science and technology innovation cooperation

BRICS nations have unanimously agreed on an innovation cooperation at the grouping's 11th Science and Technology Steering Committee meeting. The proposal put forward by India would be considered at the BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation Entrepreneurship (STIEP) working group for elaborating the action plan, the Science and Technology Ministry said in a statement.

The concept note and action plan for BRICS Innovation Cooperation 2021-2024 was discussed during the meeting held on Tuesday to review the implementation of the BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation(STI) Calendar of Activities. The discussions also included BRICS Young Scientist Conclave, BRICS Senior Official Meetings and BRICS Science and Technology Ministerial Meeting.

It was hosted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and attended by representatives from BRICS scientific ministries.

The meeting was led from the Indian side by Sanjeev Kumar Varshney, Advisor & Head International Cooperation. Representatives from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also participated in it. This meeting was hosted as a part of the series of sectoral events including Minister level meeting and BRICS Summit.

India which has assumed the BRICS presidency from January, 2021 and will host the 6th edition of BRICS Young Scientist Conclave during 13-16 September 2021.

As proposed by India, the thematic areas for the conclave would include healthcare; energy solution and; interdisciplinary cyber physical system. The announcement for the conclave will be made in first week of July, the statement said.

