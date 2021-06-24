Reuters Science News Summary
The prototype measures air pollution which, in a room with people, would include the coronavirus if anyone was infected since it is known to circulate via exhaled vapor. Experimental prostate cancer drug may improve COVID-19 survival; younger patients report long lasting symptoms The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
The final frontier: doing laundry in space
Ever wondered how astronauts aboard the International Space Station do their laundry? Well, they don't, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is working hard to solve what is one of the most thorny tasks in space - washing clothes.
Chilean scientists repurpose CO2 monitors to stop COVID spread indoors
Chilean researchers have repurposed a carbon dioxide detector model to warn of the risk of contracting COVID-19 in enclosed spaces. The prototype measures air pollution which, in a room with people, would include the coronavirus if anyone was infected since it is known to circulate via exhaled vapor.
Experimental prostate cancer drug may improve COVID-19 survival; younger patients report long lasting symptoms
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Prostate cancer drug improves COVID-19 survival in trial
Echoes of neurodegenerative disease in fatal COVID-19; sleep woes may add risk
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 brains show inflammation, "circuitry" problems
Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy
Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets. The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo's Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan's Policlinico hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and the burial customs of almost 3,000 years ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil to receive 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine - minister
Olympics-Australian baseballers give up on Olympic bid due to COVID
COVID-19 curbs in Australia's Melbourne to ease after low cases
Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain
India strategic ally, needs US help in fighting Covid, say lawmakers.