IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Rembrandt's 'Night Watch' on display with missing figures restored by AI AMSTERDAM - For the first time in 300 years, Rembrandt's famed "The Night Watch" is back on display in what researchers say is its original size, with missing parts temporarily restored in an exhibition aided by artificial intelligence. (NETHERLANDS-REMBRANDT/ (TV, PIX), 400 words)

Britain's spy agency honours codebreaker Turing in giant artwork LONDON - Britain's GCHQ spy agency has installed a giant multicoloured artwork to celebrate codebreaker and mathemetician Alan Turing, who helped turn the tide of World War Two against Nazi Germany but was persecuted for being gay. (BRITAIN-TURING/GCHQ (PIX, TV), moved, 280 words)

COVID cut short couple's honeymoon; now they're in Paris to finish it PARIS - American couple Oscar Galeas and Stephany Novoa had to cut short their honeymoon in Europe because of COVID-19. This month they were back to try again, part of a trickle of tourists visiting Paris as the pandemic eases. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PARIS-TOURISTS (TV), by Lea Guedj, 289 words)

School COVID-19 cases spur Israeli parents to vaccinate kids TEL AVIV - A weak link in Israel’s world-beating COVID-19 vaccination rollout until now, adolescents have found themselves on the frontline of the campaign with fears of the Delta variant prompting reluctant parents to get their children vaccinated. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-TEENS (TV, PIX), 432 words)

Flocks of students touring U.S. capital signal life is returning to normal WASHINGTON - Athena Tedder, 13, dangled her feet in the fountain of the World War II memorial on the Washington Mall and watched her classmates splash and laugh, soaking in the afternoon sun and the sight of the nation’s capital for the first time. (HEALTH-USA/CORONAVIRUS-SCHOOL TRIPS (PIX, TV), 610 words)

In a Mexican border camp, asylum seekers wait for Biden to end Trump health directive REYNOSA, Mexico - When Salvadoran asylum seeker Liset Ortiz was kidnapped in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez on her way to the United States, a kidnapper found the police report she was carrying as proof of the death threats she says she received in El Salvador for being a lesbian. (USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), 755 words)

As Lebanon battles crisis, coastal city Batroun thrives on local tourism BATROUN, Lebanon - While businesses across Lebanon are fighting to survive a monumental economic meltdown, the coastal city of Batroun is thriving as a tourist destination for Lebanese whose summer plans have been scuppered by the crisis and the pandemic. (LEBANON-CRISIS/BATROUN (PIX, TV), by Yara Abi Nader, 483 words)

A family's tragic history mirrors Ethiopia's struggle for freedom ADDIS ABABA - Before unemployed labourer Ayalew Wedajo voted in Monday's Ethiopian election, he prayed for the soul of his eldest son Getinet, killed in a pro-democracy demonstration 16 years ago. (ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/HISTORY (PIX, TV), 427 words)

Conservationists race to protect rich wildlife on edge of Bucharest BUCHAREST - On the outskirts of Romania's bustling capital, within sight of its communist-era apartment blocks and suburban villas, lie swathes of wetland and forest teeming with wildlife that environmentalists are now working hard to preserve. (ROMANIA-WILDLIFE/ (PIX, TV), 433 words)

Double joy at Polish zoo as it welcomes second bongo antelope this year WARSAW - The birth of the second critically endangered antelope in less than three months made a zoo in the Polish capital Warsaw proud, its staff said, as the newborn mountain bongo enjoyed her third walk outside on Wednesday. (POLAND-ZOO/ANTELOPE (TV, PIX), 258 words)

