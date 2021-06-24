Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

The full Moon is set to appear today, June 24, at 18:40 UTC, (1:40 PM CDT) and it's a "Strawberry Moon" and also the last supermoon of 2021.

A supermoon occurs when the Moon makes the nearest approach to Earth, at the same time as it is full. The other three supermoons of this year occurred on May 26, April 27, and March 28.

"If you're in the daylight at the time of the Super Strawberry Moon, look for a better view during its moonrise, which is about 20 minutes after sunset, local time," NASA said.

The Strawberry Moon marks the last full Moon of spring or the first full Moon of summer.

Why is it called Strawberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon may give off a subtle pink hue. According to NASA, the name likely has more to do with the time of the year it occurs than its unusual pink shade. Some Native American tribes referred to this full moon as the Strawberry Moon because it signalled a time for gathering ripening strawberries and other fruits.

The Strawberry Moon is also known as Flower Moon, Hot Moon, Hoe Moon, Rose Moon and Planting Moon in other parts of the world. In Europe, this full Moon is also called Mead Moon or the Honey Moon. The name comes from Mead, a drink created by fermenting honey mixed with water and also that this full moon signals a time for harvesting honey from hives or from the wild.