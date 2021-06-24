Maha: Mild tremor recorded in Palghar; no casualty

Palghar district in Maharashtra on Thursday experienced a tremor of 3.7 magnitude, and no casualties were reported, a district official said.

The tremor was felt 25 km east of Dahanu, just a few minutes before noon, said Vivekanand Kadam chief of the district disaster management cell.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported following the phenomenon, the official added.

Certain parts of Palghar district, especially Dundalwadi village near Dahanu, have been experiencing a lot of seismic activity since the last couple of years.

