Raj: Woman, minor son killed in accident; 4 injured
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:13 IST
A woman and her minor son were killed and four others, including her husband, were injured on Thursday when their car was hit by a truck in Pali district of Rajasthan, police said.
The accident took place near Khokhra village in Sojat police station area, they said.
Manisha (32) and her 13-year-old son died in the incident, police said.
The four injured are being treated at a local hospital, they added.
