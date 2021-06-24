Raj: Woman, minor son killed in accident; 4 injured

A woman and her minor son were killed and four others, including her husband, were injured on Thursday when their car was hit by a truck in Pali district of Rajasthan, police said.

The accident took place near Khokhra village in Sojat police station area, they said.

Advertisement

Manisha (32) and her 13-year-old son died in the incident, police said.

The four injured are being treated at a local hospital, they added.

PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)