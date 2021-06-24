Kenyan troops killed in military helicopter crash
An unknown number of Kenyan soldiers died on Thursday when a helicopter carrying them crashed, the military said in a statement.
The Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crashed at around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) in Kajiado, a county neighboring the capital Nairobi, the military said.
