CIDCO to allot land for science park in Navi Mumbai

The City Industrial Development Corporation CIDCO will allot a plot to set up a science park at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.As per an official release, CIDCO has decided to subdivide the plot of Wonders Park, an amusement park, in Nerul and give the divided plot to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation NMMC for development of a science park.Along with infrastructural development, CIDCO has always given priority to social and cultural development of Navi Mumbai.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:19 IST
Image Credit: Pikist
  • Country:
  • India

The City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will allot a plot to set up a science park at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

As per an official release, CIDCO has decided to subdivide the plot of Wonders Park, an amusement park, in Nerul and give the divided plot to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for development of a science park.

''Along with infrastructural development, CIDCO has always given priority to social and cultural development of Navi Mumbai. In keeping with this, CIDCO has decided to provide a plot to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for development of a science park, vice-chairman and managing director of the corporation Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.

CIDCO had provided a plot to the NMMC on lease basis for a children's theme park, and accordingly, Wonders Park was developed. Further, the NMMC had asked CIDCO for permission to develop a science park on 3.4 hectares area in the amusement park, for which the development authority has allotted over 2 hectares land with certain terms and conditions, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

