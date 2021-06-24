Thane Mayor seeks action against unauthorised constructions

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Thursday expressed serious concern over the growing unauthorised constructions in the city and asked the municipal corporation to take action against them.

He has written a letter to Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma seeking action against illegal structures in Thane city.

In the letter, copies of which were released to the press, the Mayor said in the recent period there has been a lot of criticism over the inaction of civic officials in curbing and taking action against unauthorised constructions.

''Assistant Municipal Commissioners are required to take action against unauthorised constructions and people should know as to why they are not acting,'' he said.

