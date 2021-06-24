Agri laws: Protesting farmers show black flags to Union minister in Hoshiarpur

A group of farmers, protesting against the three agri laws which were enacted last year, on Thursday showed black flags to Union Minister Som Parkash when his cavalcade was passing through Chabbewal here in Punjab.

Some of them even tried to stop his vehicle but police personnel prevented their attempt to do so.

Earlier, the protesters carrying black flags, led by their leader Gurdeep Singh Khun Khun, burnt an effigy of Parkash at the PWD Rest House Chowk before his arrival.

They had held the demonstration against the Centre for ''ignoring'' their demand of repealing the three farm laws, which were enacted in September last year, and also raised slogans such as 'Som Parkash Go Back'.

Farmers have been protesting against BJP leaders in Punjab and Haryana over the issue of the farm legislations, and those demonstrating at Delhi's borders since November, demanding the repeal of the laws, will marks seven months of their agitation on June 26.

Earlier, addressing the media here, the Union minister of state for commerce and industry announced various development works worth Rs 3,442 crore for Hoshiarpur district.

Parkash said the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road and the new ring road surrounding Hoshiarpur city would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,442.82 crore. The total length of this road is 47.50 kms and it would be completed within the next one-and-a-half year.

The land acquisition work would be started soon and work on this project would begin in November, he stated.

The minister said that Rs 27 crore would be spent on expanding the Hoshiarpur Railway Station and for this, a tender has already been called. The work on this project would be started after opening of the tenders on June 30.

Parkash said a four-lane Ghuman (Gurdaspur)-Tanda road and Hoshiarpur-Una road would also be constructed at costs of Rs 744 crore and Rs 515 crore respectively. He said the Union government has released 60 per cent of its share for constructing a medical college in Hoshiarpur. The work on this project would be started after release of 40 per cent share by the state government, the minister said.

