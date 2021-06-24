Left Menu

Gujarat CM gives in-principle nod to state logistics policy

Under this policy, the state government would provide 25 per cent subsidy, in the limit of Rs 15 crore, on the new capital investment for the development of logistics facilities on jetties, said the release.The state government would also offer seven per cent interest subsidy for seven years on the loans taken for such development.To reduce the capital expenditure, the policy also has the provision of 100 per cent stamp duty reimbursement.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:28 IST
Gujarat CM gives in-principle nod to state logistics policy
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@vijayrupanibjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday gave an in-principle approval to the state's first ever 'Integrated Logistics and Logistics Parks Policy-2021'.

The policy, which has provisions of incentives and subsidies for the investors, is designed to cover the entire value chain of logistics and to create new employment opportunities in the state in that sector, the state government said in a release.

The policy is aimed at providing support to logistics parks, warehousing services, cold storage, air freight stations, jetties and ports, it said, adding that the chief minister gave his approval to the policy during the 38th board meeting of Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board. Under this policy, the state government would provide 25 per cent subsidy, in the limit of Rs 15 crore, on the new capital investment for the development of logistics facilities on jetties, said the release.

The state government would also offer seven per cent interest subsidy for seven years on the loans taken for such development.

To reduce the capital expenditure, the policy also has the provision of 100 per cent stamp duty reimbursement. The state government would also provide assistance for acquiring quality certifications, patents and for Research and Development in this sector, it added.

Under this policy, the state government would prepare a logistics master-plan for the entire state to identify strategic locations for the new projects in this sector, the release said, adding that sector experts will be appointed to ensure flawless implementation of the policy in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021