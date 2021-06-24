Soren asks officials to prepare plan for developing industrial corridor;reviews highway projects

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday asked officials to expedite various road projects in the state and also prepare a plan to develop Govindpur- Jamtara-Dumka-Sahebganj road as an industrial corridor.

The directions were given during a review meeting with the Road Construction Department officials, chaired by the chief minister.

''Pending road projects should be completed expeditiously.

Special care should be taken of its usefulness in the construction of the new roads.

The chief minister also asked the departmental officers to prepare an action plan for construction of a dedicated road in the Mines area, a statement from the state government said.

In construction of such roads, special care should be taken that it does not affect the dense population or villages, the CM said.

''There is a lot of potential for development of the industrial corridor on Govindpur-Jamtara-Dumka-Sahebganj road.

''Select some areas in this road and prepare an action plan to develop warehouses, logistics centerS or industries.

This road can become the lifeline of Santhal Parganas area,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the problems related to forest clearance and land acquisition for road projects should be resolved at the earliest.

He asked the department to review the matters related to land acquisition every 15 days and coordinate with the concerned departments for this.

The officials said that toll plazas are proposed on some roads in the state and toll tax will be charged from goods vehicles.

A survey of 425 roads length of 4,856 km has been done.

Apart from this Soren said that plans should also be made to build helipads around important tourist places and mines areas of the state. This will also help in curbing Naxal activities, he said.

Officials said some 612.65 km road plan has been approved for the national highways in the state in the last four years.

These projects entail an expenditure of about Rs 3,160 crore.

At the same time, 17 road projects have been sent for approval under the State Road Construction Department and 10 projects are to be decided at the level of State Empowered Committee.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajiv Arun Ekka, Secretary to Chief Minister Vinay Kumar Choubey and Secretary of Road Construction Department Sunil Kumar among others.

