To augment revenue, Jaipur civic body makes it compulsory for dog owners to obtain licence

The Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation has made it compulsory for dog owners to obtain a licence from the civic authorities, according to an official statement on Thursday.Jaipur Mayor Sheel Dhabai said licence will also be mandatory for the sale of tobacco products and operating coaching centres, guest houses and paying guests.The corporation decided to make licensing mandatory for certain activities to increase revenue, according to the statement.The mayor said an online system for issuing licence will be started soon.The civic body had recently sent its proposal to make licensing mandatory for certain activities to the state government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:38 IST
The Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation has made it compulsory for dog owners to obtain a licence from the civic authorities, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Jaipur Mayor Sheel Dhabai said licence will also be mandatory for the sale of tobacco products and operating coaching centres, guest houses and paying guests.

The corporation decided to make licensing mandatory for certain activities to increase revenue, according to the statement.

The mayor said an online system for issuing licence will be started soon.

The civic body had recently sent its proposal to make licensing mandatory for certain activities to the state government. It was approved and notified in the gazette, according to the statement.

Dhabai said that new hoarding sites will be added for the advertisement of famous establishments of food, handicrafts, blue pottery and other reputed institutes of Jaipur which will generate revenue for the corporation.

''This will also provide information to tourists visiting the Pink City,'' she said.

The corporation has identified 351 new hoarding sites. With these, the total number of hoarding sites under the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation will increase to 767. Also, 48 new parking places have been identified by the corporation. PTI SDA SMN SMN

