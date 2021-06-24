Left Menu

Demolition drive along stream in Pune halted

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:03 IST
Demolition drive along stream in Pune halted
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Demolition drive undertaken by the Pune Municipal Corporation against encroachments along Ambil Odha, a water stream that flows through the city, was halted on Thursday after local residents put up stiff resistance.

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde tweeted in the evening that he had instructed the corporation to suspend demolition till the issue of rehabilitation of residents is sorted out.

Shinde held a virtual meeting over the issue with deputy chairman of the state Legislative Council Nilam Gorhe and PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar.

''The civic administration has been asked to shift all the affected residents to a transit camp and ensure that they are rehabilitated,'' the minister said.

Earlier in the day, the PMC started the demolition drive amid heavy police security along the Ambil Odha in the Sinhagad Road area. ''The action was started in the morning without any notice. They should have given us a notice in advance and made alternative arrangements,'' said an angry resident.

Avinash Sakpal, zonal commissioner, said the corporation wanted to straighten the stream's course in this stretch. ''The stream here is shaped like letter 'S' and we need to straighten it so that any rain-related incident is avoided. Residents living along the banks are being rehabilitated,'' he said.

Notices had been issued earlier, he claimed. ''There is no question of making all these people homeless. We are giving all 130 residents flats in nearby areas,'' Sakpal added.

Assistant municipal commissioner Ashish Mahadalkar said water had entered adjoining houses during the last three monsoons, so precautionary measures were necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021