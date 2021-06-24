Left Menu

Noida Police attaches gangsters' properties worth Rs 6.10 crore

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:06 IST
Noida Police attaches gangsters' properties worth Rs 6.10 crore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police Commissionerate on Thursday said it has attached ill-gotten properties of gangsters worth over Rs 6 crore as a crackdown on regional mafia is underway in western Uttar Pradesh.

The action is in line with instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chiefly under section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, officials said.

The properties attached include flats and land plots in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad belonging to Naveen Kumar Bhati, Seema Devi and Rekha Nagar, wife of gangster Bablee Nagar, all of whom were booked under the Gangsters Act, a police spokesperson said.

"Altogether, ill-gotten properties worth Rs 6.10 crore belonging to gangsters were attached by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police today (Thursday)," the spokesperson said.

The police have warned of continued action against gangsters and mafia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021