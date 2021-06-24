Left Menu

Servitors protest against construction of second Maa Biraja Temple at Jajpur Road

Worship of Maa Goddess Biraja at other places is anti-religious.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:31 IST
Servitors protest against construction of second Maa Biraja Temple at Jajpur Road
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Priests and servitors of Maa Biraja temple, the presiding deity of Jajpur, have opposed the construction of a second temple in the name of goddess Biraja at Jajpur Road in the district, saying worship of the deity at other places is anti-religious.

A delegation of Maa Biraja Sevayat Parishad led by its president Debi Prasad Pani on Thursday met the Jajpur collector and submitted a memorandum demanding to stop construction of the second temple.

''Biraja shrine in Jajpur is one of the oldest Shakti Peeth in India. Worship of Maa Goddess Biraja at other places is anti-religious. If a second temple in the name of Maa Biraja is constructed, it will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Hence, we oppose the construction of such temple at other places,'' said Debi Prasad Pani.

He threatened to move the high court to stop the construction of another Biraja temple if needed.

Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has asked the Kalinga Nagar Additional District Magistrate to inquire into the matter.

''Kalinga Nagar ADM Santosh Kumar Mishra has been asked to conduct the inquiry and action will be taken based on the report,'' Rathore said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021