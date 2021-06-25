Left Menu

Guj CM inaugurates wastewater treatment plant in Ahmedabad

With this new plant, the Vatva industrial area will become 100 per cent compliant to the effluent discharge norms of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, the chief minister said.The state government is committed to protecting the environment while simultaneously focusing on industrial development, he said.

25-06-2021
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday virtually inaugurated the country's first Fenton Catalytic Reactor, an advanced industrial wastewater treatment plant, at Vatva industrial area of the city.

With 30 MLD (million litres per day) capacity, Fenton Catalytic Reactor has been set by the Green Environment Services Co-operative Society Limited (GESCSL) in its premises in Vatva GIDC at a cost of Rs 70 crore, an official release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupani said the plant will cater to at least 700 industrial units, mostly engaged in manufacturing of chemicals and dyes, at Vatva industrial area. With this new plant, the Vatva industrial area will become 100 per cent compliant to the effluent discharge norms of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, the chief minister said.

The state government is committed to protecting the environment while simultaneously focusing on industrial development, he said. At present, Gujarat has 35 common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) having a combined capacity to treat 750 million litres of industrial wastewater per day, he said, adding that the government plans to set up another 19 CETPs in the near future.

The chief minister said thanks to the Emissions Trading Scheme, which was launched in 2019 in Surat with an aim to bring down air pollution, there is a 20 per cent reduction in harmful particulate matter in the air.

In view of the success, Rupani said the scheme, which is currently being used by 240 industrial units in Surat, will be launched in Ahmedabad soon. Earlier, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar was scheduled to perform a virtual inauguration of the plant from Delhi, but he could not join due to some unavoidable circumstances, the GESCSL said in a statement.

