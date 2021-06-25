NRI entrepreneur Vedanta Baruah first Assamese to get UAE's Golden Visa

NRI entrepreneur Vedanta Baruah has become the first Assamese to receive the UAE's 10-year Golden Visa, which is mostly reserved for prominent global personalities.

Baruah, who hails from Dibrugarh district of Assam, was granted the special visa in the investor category by the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

''It is a proud moment for me. I feel humbled and would like to thank the UAE government and the Department of Economic Development,'' Baruah told PTI.

The leading businessman, who went to the UAE for the first time in 2006, received the visa on Thursday, and it is valid from June 23 this year to June 22, 2031, an official document stated.

He is the chief executive officer of Berns Brett Masaood Insurance LLC, which has offices in the UK, the EU and India and operates globally.

The UAE government in 2019 implemented a new system for a long term residence visa, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the West Asian country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their businesses there.

The Golden Visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

Usually, the 10-year Golden Visa is targeted at wealthy individuals keen to offer the UAE significant investment in exchange for an opportunity to reside within the country.

Besides entrepreneurs, doctors, researchers, scientists and artists can also apply for the visa.

