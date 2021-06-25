Left Menu

NRI entrepreneur Vedanta Baruah first Assamese to get UAE's Golden Visa

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:40 IST
NRI entrepreneur Vedanta Baruah first Assamese to get UAE's Golden Visa
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

NRI entrepreneur Vedanta Baruah has become the first Assamese to receive the UAE's 10-year Golden Visa, which is mostly reserved for prominent global personalities.

Baruah, who hails from Dibrugarh district of Assam, was granted the special visa in the investor category by the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

''It is a proud moment for me. I feel humbled and would like to thank the UAE government and the Department of Economic Development,'' Baruah told PTI.

The leading businessman, who went to the UAE for the first time in 2006, received the visa on Thursday, and it is valid from June 23 this year to June 22, 2031, an official document stated.

He is the chief executive officer of Berns Brett Masaood Insurance LLC, which has offices in the UK, the EU and India and operates globally.

The UAE government in 2019 implemented a new system for a long term residence visa, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the West Asian country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their businesses there.

The Golden Visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

Usually, the 10-year Golden Visa is targeted at wealthy individuals keen to offer the UAE significant investment in exchange for an opportunity to reside within the country.

Besides entrepreneurs, doctors, researchers, scientists and artists can also apply for the visa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021