Working to develop Haryana into hub of pharma industry: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said his government is working towards developing the state into a hub of pharmaceutical industry. He said an integrated aviation hub is also being set up in Hisar by the state government.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:41 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said his government is working towards developing the state into a hub of pharmaceutical industry. "To materialise this, special incentives will be given for setting up pharma industries in Haryana," he said presiding over a meeting with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The chief minister said land has been reserved for setting up a pharma cluster at Barwala in Panchkula.

This land is adjoining Nahan in Himachal Pradesh and has good connectivity with the Chandigarh international airport, he said, adding that a drug park is coming up in Hisar. According to an official statement, Khattar said a medical devices park is also coming up in Panipat. The chief minister said the state government aims to set up a large number of such clusters at the district-level to provide the maximum employment opportunities to the youth of the state. He said the state government is focusing on boosting small, micro and medium scale industries. The CM called upon the entrepreneurs to step forward to set up enterprises in Haryana. Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) Manager Director Anurag Agarwal said the state government is taking all steps to develop the pharmaceutical industry. He said an integrated aviation hub is also being set up in Hisar by the state government.

