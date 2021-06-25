Left Menu

Ircon International bags Rs 659 cr order from Railways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ircon International on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 659 crore from the Ministry of Railways for electrification work.

The order has been awarded on competitive bidding basis among public sector units by the North Frontier Railways, Ircon International said in a filing to BSE. The project is to be executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the filing said. Ircon International is a leading turnkey construction company that covers the entire spectrum of construction activities and services in the infrastructure space.

