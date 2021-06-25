Left Menu

Aim to vaccinate all homeless people in Delhi night shelters within a month: DUSIB

We are aiming at vaccinating all such people within a month, S K Mahajan, chief engineer night shelter, DUSIB, said.DUSIB will organise more such camps at Jama Masjid, Asaf Ali Road, Dandi Park, Ramlila Maidan, etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:20 IST
Aim to vaccinate all homeless people in Delhi night shelters within a month: DUSIB
The Delhi government is aiming to vaccinate all homeless people living in night shelters in the national capital within a month through special camps, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) organised the first vaccination camp for homeless people at Yamuna Pushta Night Shelter near Nigam Bodh Ghat in association with the office of the district magistrate (Central Delhi).

A total of 150 homeless people were vaccinated on the first day of the camp. On Saturday, another such camp will become operational at Dandi Park in north Delhi.

''We have around 209 night shelters operating across the city where around 52,000 people take refuge. We are aiming at vaccinating all such people within a month,” S K Mahajan, chief engineer (night shelter), DUSIB, said.

DUSIB will organise more such camps at Jama Masjid, Asaf Ali Road, Dandi Park, Ramlila Maidan, etc. in the coming days, another official said.

On Monday, DUSIB wrote to all district magistrates, requesting them to accomplish the task of vaccinating all homeless people living in its shelter homes expeditiously.

As most homeless people do not have a mobile phone or ID proof, officials have been creating special sessions, allowing registration of such beneficiaries on the CoWIN portal.

