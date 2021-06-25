Left Menu

Corbett, Rajaji to remain open throughout year

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:15 IST
Corbett, Rajaji to remain open throughout year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves in Uttarakhand will now remain open for visitors throughout the year, state Forest and Environment Minister Harak Singh Rawat said on Friday.

The two tiger reserves located in Nainital and Haridwar districts respectively remain closed to visitors every year from June 30 to mid-November.

The decision to keep the two tiger reserves open round the year was taken after a discussion with the forest department top brass, Rawat said.

He said opening the two tiger reserves throughout the year is part of plans to boost the department's income hit hard by the Covid pandemic over the last one and half years.

The purpose is to open eco-tourism zones for wildlife lovers and provide more livelihood options in the time of the Covid pandemic, the minister added.

However, wildlife activists feel the decision is not good for animals as monsoon is the breeding time for them and the crowd of visitors may be disturbing for them.

It may even lead to man-animal conflict situations, they warned.

Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag said though the reserves will now be open throughout the year, visitors will be allowed only into areas which are easily accessible and where animal life is not threatened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021