PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:23 IST
Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar wins two awards in India Smart City Awards Contest
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Odishas capital city Bhubaneswar won two awards on Friday in the India Smart City Awards Contest, 2020.

The awards, popularly known as IASC-2020, were declared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the national capital.

All the 100 Smart Cities participated in the competition, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) said.

The Socially Smart Bhubaneswar was adjudged the second-best in the Social Aspects Project Category.

The project aims to transform Bhubaneswar through improved infrastructure, technology, economic drive, and quality of life for the people, the BSCL said.

Another BSCL initiative, Bhubaneswar.Me won the third prize in Governance category.

The unified service portal currently delivers over 100 citizen services from 16 government organisations, according to the BSCL.

Expressing his happiness over BSCLs achievement, Smart City CEO SK Singh said the city would come up with more such citizen-centric projects in the future.

''The Smart City Project work will be expedited and I hope in future we will win more such awards during Smart City Challenges,'' Singh said.

The awards were announced during the sixth-anniversary celebration of the Centre's three flagship missions -- Smart City Mission, AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

