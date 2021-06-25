Left Menu

Respite from heat as gusty winds sweep Delhi

Gusty winds swept the national capital on Friday evening bringing some relief to people from the sweltering heat. Gurgaon in Delhi-NCR recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:07 IST
Respite from heat as gusty winds sweep Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gusty winds swept the national capital on Friday evening bringing some relief to people from the sweltering heat. The day's maximum temperature settled at 40.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, according to the meteorological department.

The national capital experienced a humid morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 77 per cent and 33 per cent.

Palam recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.5 degrees Celsius while Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, the department said. Gurgaon in Delhi-NCR recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperatures at Noida settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers for Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 28.3 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021