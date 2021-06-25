Respite from heat as gusty winds sweep Delhi

Gusty winds swept the national capital on Friday evening bringing some relief to people from the sweltering heat. The day's maximum temperature settled at 40.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, according to the meteorological department.

The national capital experienced a humid morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 77 per cent and 33 per cent.

Palam recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.5 degrees Celsius while Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, the department said. Gurgaon in Delhi-NCR recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperatures at Noida settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers for Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 28.3 degrees Celsius.

