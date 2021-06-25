Left Menu

Odisha will be slum-free by 2023: Minister Pratap Jena

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-06-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:56 IST
Odisha will be slum-free by 2023: Minister Pratap Jena
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@jenapratap66)
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha will be made slum- free by 2023 as the state is focusing on improving health and education and strengthening drinking water supplies among other welfare measures, a minister said on Friday.

This was stated by Odishas Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena on social media.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the slum up-gradation programme in September last year, saying all slums in the state would be converted into model colonies in the next three years.

''The slums will be completely developed with emphasis on electricity, roads, education, health, drinking water, and sanitation,'' Jena said.

The Odisha government had on Thursday directed officials of all urban local bodies (ULBs) to ensure that 25 per cent of their respective annual budgets are spent on the development of slums under their jurisdiction.

Director Municipal Administration (DMA) Sangramjit Nayak asked the ULB officials to regularly monitor the spending and assign quarterly targets.

As per the Housing and Urban Development Department's estimates, Rs 2,895 crore (excluding salaries) will be allocated to the 114 ULBs during the two financial years 2020 -21 and 2021-22, of which Rs 723.75 crore has to be spent on slum development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
3
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthrough status in the U.S; Meet Nesher Ramla Homo - new early human discovered at Israeli cement site and more

Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021