Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

Four members of a family, including two children, drowned while allegedly trying to cross a river in Kamareddy district, police said on Saturday.

Some villagers ofBirkur mandal noticed their bodies floating in Manjeera river this morning and alerted the police, who reached the spot and fished out the bodies.

According to police, the incident occurred when the family was heading to a place of worship. They decided to take a shortcut and drowned while crossing the river.

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water.

Further probe is on, they said.

