Maha: Pench tiger reserve, UPKS open for day safaris

The Pench Tiger Reserve PTR and Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary UPKS in Maharashtra have opened for day safaris from Saturday onwards, a forest official said.The core area of Pench will remain open till June 30, while buffer zones of Nagalwadi, Pauni and Karhandala gate of the UPKS will stay open even after July 1 during the monsoon, subject to closure anytime due to heavy rains and road damage, a release issued by the field director of Pench Tiger Reserve Nagpur stated.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-06-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 14:09 IST
The Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) and Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary (UPKS) in Maharashtra have opened for day safaris from Saturday onwards, a forest official said.

The core area of Pench will remain open till June 30, while buffer zones of Nagalwadi, Pauni and Karhandala gate of the UPKS will stay open even after July 1 during the monsoon, subject to closure anytime due to heavy rains and road damage, a release issued by the field director of Pench Tiger Reserve Nagpur stated. However, only a limited number of routes will be opened and 50 per cent of vehicle quota of the gates will be operated during this period, it was stated. According to the release, Sillari and Khursapar core gates of the PTR will remain open till June 30. Meanwhile, the Bor Tiger Reserve will remain shut due to heavy rains and damaged roads. Considering the order by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nagpur about restricted movements, the morning and afternoon safaris have been rescheduled to 6 am to 9.30 am and 1 pm to 4 pm, till the time the curbs are in effect. All safari booking will take place offline only, and tourists are requested to refer to the website www.mahaecotourism.gov.in to know more about gates, rates and contact details, it was stated.

