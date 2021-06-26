Left Menu

Parts of Uttar Pradesh receive light to moderate rains

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 16:16 IST
Light to moderate rains occurred at many places in Uttar Pradesh, with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over east UP in the past 24 hours, the MeT Department said on Saturday.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over the state.

Areas which reported rainfall include Colonelganj, Nagina, Haidergarh, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Kaiserganj, Ballia, Bansgaon, Bhinga, Kanth and Salempur, the MeT Department said.

Day temperatures fell appreciably in Gorakhpur and Varanasi divisions, and there was no large change in the remaining divisions of the state, the weather office said, adding that the maximum temperature was below normal in Ayodhya, Allahabad and Kanpur divisions.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 39.1 degrees celsius in Agra and lowest temperature at 22.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ghazipur.

Rains/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over east UP and rains accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over West UP on Sunday, the MeT office added.

