Vidhana Soudha to have social reformer Basavanna's statue

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 17:02 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed the Kannada and Culture Department to submit a proposal to install a statue of the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna on the premises of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the State legislature and Secretariat, here.

It is only befitting to install a statue Basavanna, who laid the foundation of democracy by establishing the Anubhava Mantapa in the 12th century and propagated equality, on the premises of Vidhana Soudha, the temple of democracy, Yediyurappa has said in a note.

Addressed to the Secretary, Kannada and Culture Department earlier this month, the note has come to light now.

During the previous Congress government, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2017 had issued an order to display Basavanna's photograph in all government offices.

The Yediyurappa government has also taken up the new Anubhava Mantapa project in Basavakalyan, the place where Basavanna lived for most of his life, at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Anubhava Mantapa, often referred to as the first Parliament of the World, was established by Basavanna in the 12th Century in Basavakalyan where philosophers and social reformers held debates.

The dominant Lingayat/Veerashaiva Lingayat community to which Yediyurappa belongs believes in Basavanna's philosophy.

