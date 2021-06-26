Left Menu

Maha: ABA of builder accused of flouting norms rejected

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 17:47 IST
A Thane court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a real estate developer who is accused of flouting norms to build 112 shops in a complex instead of 16 flats that had been sanctioned by civic authorities.

Additional Sessions Judge PM Gupta, in his order of June 24, the detailed copy of which was made available on Saturday, said anticipatory bail cannot be granted to developer Umraosingh Prithviraj Ostwal at this stage.

A case was registered against Ostwal in Navghar police station by the Mira Bhayander municipal corporation after the flouting of norms was found out, an official said.

While Ostwal's lawyer GB Chavan argued in court that his client was a reputed builder who had constructed over 100 structures in Bhayander, Borivali, Boisar nd Nalasopara in the last 40 years, additional public prosecutor Vivek Kadu opposed the ABA stating that the charges were serious.

After listening to both sides, Judge Gupta noted that the ''investigation of crime is in progress and if at this stage anticipatory bail is granted to accused then there is possibility that he may hamper the investigation''.

