Odd News Roundup: 'Free meat for a year' offered in JBS U.S. vaccine sweepstakes; Despite ancient cat connections, Cyprus is swamped with strays

'Free meat for a year' offered in JBS U.S. vaccine sweepstakes

Want free meat for a year? Get a COVID-19 shot. Meatpacker JBS SA said on Thursday it will give away beef, pork, and chicken for the next year to 50 U.S. families that participate in company-sponsored vaccination clinics over the coming weeks.

Despite ancient cat connections, Cyprus is swamped with strays

Every day at dawn, as Dinos Ayiomamitis' small truck slowly navigates the pathway of a cemetery, cats quietly emerge from among the surrounding tombstones. "Here you go, Bourekka mou," he murmurs using a Cypriot term of endearment, as the animals circle his legs and wait for him to scoop food from the back of his pickup for them to eat.

