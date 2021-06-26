BMC rescues many homeless beggars

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Saturday said it had rescued many homeless beggars and rehabilitated them to shelter homes.

Several agencies have been regularly conducting special drives for the rescue of homeless persons found in the city, the BMC said.

Advertisement

''With an aim to make Bhubaneswar #BeggarFree, BMC team mobilized and rescued many homeless beggars from Master Canteen area, Ram Mandira area, Rajmahal area,'' the civic body tweeted.

They were taken to a shelter for urban homeless (SUH), where they ''will stay with other inmates as a family'', it said.

For providing shelters to the homeless persons, eight SUHs are in operation with an inmate capacity of 368, the civic body had said in a separate post on Friday.

The corporation added that a rehabilitation centre for specially-abled beggars with an inmate capacity of 100 is in operation since May 5.

Two rehabilitation centres are also in operation for the elderly, women and child beggars with a capacity of 100, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)