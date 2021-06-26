Left Menu

Maha: Thane civic app wins Centre's award

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:11 IST
An app used by several thousand people in Thane city to find out about civic and other services has won an award in a competition organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, officials said here on Saturday.

The 'Digi Thane' app won a spot along with similar ones in Vadodara and Bhubaneswar in the governance category in the Smart City Awards, the results of which were announced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday, a release by the civic body here said.

