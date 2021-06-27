Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Vaccine-associated myocarditis tends to resolve quickly

"Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

The European Space Agency hopes to hire and launch the world's first physically disabled astronaut and several hundred would-be para-astronauts have already applied for the role, ESA head Josef Aschbacher told Reuters on Friday. The 22-member space program has just closed its latest decennial recruitment call for astronauts and received 22,000 applicants, Aschbacher said.

