Delhi Metro bags Japan Society of Civil Engineers' award

The JICA has supported Delhi Metros all phases, including the ongoing Ph-IV project by providing not only smoothest financial support but with excellent value-added activities such as knowledge assistance by introducing Japanese innovative technologies and unique work culture, the officials said.The unstinted support from Japan, JICA including India Office has helped Delhi Metro in becoming a shining example, globally in the field of urban mass transit, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:41 IST
The Delhi Metro has bagged an award from the Japan Society of Civil Engineers for its ''high-quality'' infrastructure development projects under phases I-III, officials said on Sunday.

The 'Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award' is for the year 2020.

This award is given to highly selective showcasing projects in the development of civil engineering technology across the world, the officials said.

''Delhi Metro's Phases I, II and III projects have been awarded with the prestigious Japan Society of Civil Engineers' (JSCE) 'Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award' for the year 2020. The JSCE termed the Delhi Metro's project as 'high-quality Infrastructure development project','' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The JSCE in its award note mentioned that the Delhi Metro's projects have brought awareness of safety and efficiency at construction sites in India, and provided residents with safe, secure and comfortable transportation.

Delhi Metro's civil engineering achievements in the past two decades have received global recognition and have been appreciated by prominent international organisations, the officials said.

Earlier, Delhi Metro's implementation of Phase – I was rated 'Excellent' in a post evaluation study conducted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The study rated Delhi Metro's project execution capability at '3', which is the highest possible grade indicating that the performance of DMRC was excellent, the statement said.

The Delhi Metro since its inception has been closely associated with Japan. The JICA has supported Delhi Metro's all phases, including the ongoing Ph-IV project by providing not only smoothest financial support but with excellent value-added activities such as knowledge assistance by introducing Japanese innovative technologies and unique work culture, the officials said.

''The unstinted support from Japan, JICA including India Office has helped Delhi Metro in becoming a shining example, globally in the field of urban mass transit,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

