Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Competing Pride marches - one virtual, one in-person - step off in New York

For the second consecutive year, the lingering pandemic will consign New York's annual Pride march to the virtual world on Sunday, but its alter-ego, the Queer Liberation March, will take its edgier message through the streets of Manhattan. Despite a diminished coronavirus infection rate with nearly two-thirds of the United States at least partly vaccinated, organizers of the NYC Pride march said the improvements came too late to alter their plans for a televised and live-streamed performance.

Five dead, 156 still missing in Florida building collapse as searchers race against time

Searchers worked early on Sunday to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed three days ago as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity. The death toll rose to five on Saturday after emergency workers found a victim in their methodical search of the site in Surfside, a shore town near Miami, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during an evening news briefing.

At Ohio rally, Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans

At his first rally since leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump on Saturday lambasted the Biden administration's immigration policies and sought to energize Republicans to take back majorities in Congress next year. Appearing to relish being back in front of thousands of supporters, Trump repeated his false claim that his defeat in the November 2020 election was marred by fraud.

Trump joins video platform Rumble ahead of Ohio rally

Former U.S. President Donald Trump joined video platform Rumble on Saturday, the same day he will take the stage at a campaign-style rally in Ohio, his first such event since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump lost his social media megaphone earlier this year when he was blocked by a slew of platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol. He was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook until at least 2023 and by Alphabet's YouTube until the company determines the risk of violence has decreased.

'It's unbearable': U.S. Pacific Northwest swelters in heat wave

A historic heat wave baked the U.S. Pacific Northwest where temperatures pushed into the triple digits on Saturday as local officials warned residents to take precautions while power companies asked users to conserve energy. All of Washington and Oregon and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and California were under an excessive heat warning as temperatures were to soar 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit above average throughout the region during the weekend and through next week, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

By chance, Florida building resident stayed at girlfriend's on night of disaster

Champlain Towers South resident Erick de Moura was supposed to be home when the building collapsed, but his girlfriend persuaded him to spend the night at her place less than two miles away, a circumstance that likely saved his life.

"Only by God. To me this is a miracle," the 40-year-old Brazil native told Reuters in an interview near the site as rain began to fell on Saturday afternoon.

Five dead in New Mexico hot air balloon crash

A hot air balloon crashed in an Albuquerque, New Mexico, neighborhood on Saturday, killing five people after apparently being blown into power lines by the wind and catching fire, police said. The pilot and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The fourth passenger was transported to an Albuquerque hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

'Certainly not my intent': Biden walks back infrastructure veto remarks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday withdrew his threat to veto a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill unless a separate Democratic spending plan also passes Congress, saying that was never his intent. Moments after announcing the bipartisan deal on Thursday, Biden appeared to put it in jeopardy with his comment that the infrastructure bill would have to move in "tandem" with a larger bill that includes a host of Democratic priorities that he hopes to pass along party lines.

Freed U.S. editor says he was tortured in Myanmar

Myanmar security forces punched, slapped and beat a U.S. journalist and kept him blindfolded for more than a week of interrogation, he said after being deported to the United States following over three months in detention. Nathan Maung, 44, editor-in-chief of the online news platform Kamayut Media, was detained on March 9 in a raid and freed on June 15. He said his colleague Hanthar Nyein, who remains in detention, had been tortured more harshly, as had other people he met in prison.

Engineer had warned of structural damage before Florida building collapse -NYT

A consultant had warned three years before the deadly collapse of a South Florida condominium building that there was evidence of "major structural damage" to the concrete slab below the pool deck and abundant cracking and crumbling in the underground parking garage, the New York Times reported early on Saturday. A large section of the 12-story building in the Miami suburb of Surfside collapsed suddenly in the early hours of Thursday as residents slept, in a disaster whose cause is not yet known.

