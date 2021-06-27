Left Menu

2 minors drown in river in UP’s Bijnor

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor girls died after drowning in a river here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, a group of children had gone to take bath in the river in Rasulpur Mitthe village of Badhapur Police Station.

Sophia (8) and Farah (6) slipped towards the deep end of the water body and started drowning. As they cried for help, some villagers reached the spot and pulled them out, police said.

The girls were taken to a doctor who declared them dead, police added.

