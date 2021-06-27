Delhi records max temp of 38.8 deg C

The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 38.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, they said. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 51 per cent and the city received five mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to weather department.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky for Monday and said the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle at 40 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Saturday's maximum temperature was recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal.

