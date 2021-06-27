4.38 lakh children under 5 years administered polio drops in Haryana in a day

Polio drops have been administered to 4.38 lakh children under the age of 5 years in Haryana on Sunday, the first day of the Sub-National Immunization Drive (SNID) against the disease.

The Haryana Health Department aims to administer polio drops to approximately 8.5 lakh children during this campaign in the state, according to a statement said.

''The first Sub-National Immunization (SNID) round of Pulse Polio 2020-21 started in the state today, including in containment zones of high-risk areas in 13 districts -- Ambala, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mewat, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat and Yamunanagar,'' it said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, polio drops were administered by health officials and frontline workers with full precaution, like using personal protective equipment and sanitisers.

The campaign will continue for two days with teams moving door to door for tracing and administering polio drops to children left out on 'Booth Day'.

Around 4,500 health teams, that had health workers, volunteers, Anganwari workers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), have been deployed to smoothly conduct the campaign.

