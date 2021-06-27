Left Menu

2 killed, 3 injured in landslide in Odisha's Ganjam

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 27-06-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 22:35 IST
2 killed, 3 injured in landslide in Odisha's Ganjam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two woman workers were killed and three others critically injured in a landslide in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The labourers were engaged in the construction of a culvert on a road at Ghaiguda in the Digapahandi police station area, they said.

The road caved in following a landslide, burying them alive, they added.

The deceased were identified as Jamuna Nayak (22) and Barsha Nayak (21) of Phasiguda village, police said.

The injured were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment, Sub-Collector Keerthi Vassan V said.

The bodies were brought out by removing the debris with an excavator, he said.

Around 20 labourers were working at the construction site.

Work is underway to construct a side-wall and the culvert of a road of the Water Resources Development Department, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021