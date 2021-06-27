2 killed, 3 injured in landslide in Odisha's Ganjam

Two woman workers were killed and three others critically injured in a landslide in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The labourers were engaged in the construction of a culvert on a road at Ghaiguda in the Digapahandi police station area, they said.

The road caved in following a landslide, burying them alive, they added.

The deceased were identified as Jamuna Nayak (22) and Barsha Nayak (21) of Phasiguda village, police said.

The injured were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment, Sub-Collector Keerthi Vassan V said.

The bodies were brought out by removing the debris with an excavator, he said.

Around 20 labourers were working at the construction site.

Work is underway to construct a side-wall and the culvert of a road of the Water Resources Development Department, an official said.

