Left Menu

Hurricane Enrique to weaken on Monday, Mexico at risk of flash floods

Enrique, currently about 150 miles (241 km) south of Cabo Corrientes in western Jalisco state, is expected to remain parallel to the Mexican coast through the night, the NHC said in its latest report at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). "Some slight strengthening is possible through tonight," NHC said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:16 IST
Hurricane Enrique to weaken on Monday, Mexico at risk of flash floods
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The hurricane Enrique barrelling northwards off Mexico's Pacific coast may strengthen slightly overnight before weakening on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday, though part of Mexico remain at risk of flash floods. Enrique, currently about 150 miles (241 km) south of Cabo Corrientes in western Jalisco state, is expected to remain parallel to the Mexican coast through the night, the NHC said in its latest report at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).

"Some slight strengthening is possible through tonight," NHC said. "Enrique is then expected to begin weakening on Monday and continue to weaken through early this week." However, Enrique is still expected to produce 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of rain through to Tuesday, and in some places as much as 18 inches (46 cm) over Colima and coastal sections of Michoacan, Jalisco and Guerrero states, NHC said.

"These amounts would likely produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides over portions of southwestern Mexico," NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021