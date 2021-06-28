Athletics-Record-breaking heat delays U.S. trials
Competition at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, was suspended on Sunday after temperatures topped 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), officials said, the hottest ever recorded in the town.
Events on the final day of the U.S. selection meeting for the Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to resume at 8:30 pm local time. A historic heat wave rippled through U.S. Pacific Northwest this weekend, and the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Saturday it would likely be "one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves" that has ever been recorded in the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eugene
- Tokyo Olympics
- U.S.
- National Weather Service
- Oregon
- Fahrenheit
ALSO READ
Biden reaffirms support for Tokyo Olympics to Japan's Suga
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu will fight for gold, feels IWLF secretary
Putin says Russia would accept conditional handover of cyber criminals to U.S.
Athletics-After remarkable recovery, Bromell keeps the faith at U.S. Olympic trials
Putin says Russia would accept conditional handover of cyber criminals to U.S.