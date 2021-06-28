Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Israeli, Mexican rescuers bring distinct experience to Miami building collapse

Advertisement

The Israelis come trained by war. The Mexicans, by natural disaster. Search-and-rescue teams from Mexico and Israel have joined the phalanx of local firefighters and other specially trained experts combing the rubble for survivors where a residential high-rise collapsed near Miami on Thursday, killing at least nine people with about 150 still missing as of Sunday.

Competing events make their marks on LGBTQ+ Pride Day in New York

For the second consecutive year, the lingering pandemic consigned New York's annual Pride march to the virtual world on Sunday, even as its alter-ego, the Queer Liberation March, took its edgier message through the streets of Manhattan. The NYC Pride march, the city's marquee LGBTQ+ event now in its 51st year, became a made-for-TV production as a cautionary measure to prevent coronavirus infections, which have dropped sharply as the number of people vaccinated has grown.

Death toll in Florida condo collapse climbs to 9, with 150 still missing

The official death toll from the partial collapse of a high-rise condominium complex near Miami rose to nine on Sunday, with more than 150 people still missing, as rescue teams picked through the rubble for a fourth day without finding further signs of life. What caused nearly half the 12-story building to cave in on itself in the wee hours of Thursday as residents slept has yet to be determined, but a 2018 engineer's inspection report found major structural deterioration in the parking garage beneath the 40-year-old tower.

Athletics-Record-breaking heat delays U.S. trials

Competition at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, was suspended on Sunday after temperatures topped 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), officials said, the hottest ever recorded in the town. Events on the final day of the U.S. selection meeting for the Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to resume at 8:30 pm local time.

New York prosecutors give Trump Organization Monday deadline for final arguments -report

New York prosecutors have told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump they must respond by Monday with any last arguments as to why criminal charges should not be filed against his family business, the Washington Post reported on Sunday. The Post, citing two people familiar with the matter, said the deadline was another strong signal that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James are considering criminal charges against the company as an entity.

Therapy dogs comfort families of the missing in Miami building collapse

Some families of the missing at the Miami-area building collapse have found comfort in therapy dogs brought in during the agonizing wait for news. With some 150 people unaccounted for, many of whom could be buried beneath the rubble, the Boricuas de Corazon disaster relief team brought in a pair of four-legged friends: Tal, a 7-year-old Akbash weighing 130 pounds (59 kg), and Molley, a 1-year-old Walker Coonhound.

'It's unbearable': U.S. Pacific Northwest swelters in heat wave

A historic heat wave baked the U.S. Pacific Northwest where temperatures pushed into the triple digits on Saturday as local officials warned residents to take precautions while power companies asked users to conserve energy. All of Washington and Oregon and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and California were under an excessive heat warning as temperatures were to soar 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit above average throughout the region during the weekend and through next week, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Victims of Florida condominium collapse remembered

A couple married for nearly 60 years. A devoted father who spent his days on the baseball field with his young son. A mother whose teenage son was one of the few known survivors. As rescuers continue searching through the rubble for anyone still alive after a Florida condominium collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least nine, details are emerging of those who lost their lives.

By chance, Florida building resident stayed at girlfriend's on night of disaster

Champlain Towers South resident Erick de Moura was supposed to be home when the building collapsed, but his girlfriend persuaded him to spend the night at her place less than two miles away, a circumstance that likely saved his life.

"Only by God. To me this is a miracle," the 40-year-old Brazil native told Reuters in an interview near the site as rain began to fell on Saturday afternoon.

Republicans Senate negotiators ready to move forward on infrastructure after Biden walkback

Republican Senate negotiators on an infrastructure deal were optimistic about a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill on Sunday after President Joe Biden withdrew his threat to veto the measure unless a separate Democratic spending plan also passes Congress. U.S. Senator Rob Portman said he and his fellow negotiators were "blindsided" by Biden's comments on Thursday after a rare bipartisan compromise to fix the nation's roads, bridges and ports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)