iTV Network Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Kaydence Media Ventures

iTV Network and Kaydence Media Ventures (KMV) have entered into a strategic partnership to develop global media properties from Goa. Through this synergistic tie-up Goa Chronicle &Incubees brands of KMV will get a major expansion across the Print, Digital & TV platforms of iTV Network. iTV Network and KMV will also be launching a Goa-based news channel & Newspaper focusing on the Konkan region. Commenting on the strategic partnership with KMV, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, expressed, "We believe in entering into strategic media partnerships with media companies who have created a global niche with their brand of journalism. As a media group, we also want to expand our footprint in the Konkan region, therefore, the decision to launch a News channel with KMV.

We believe the Konkan region is growing rapidly. The people living in the Konkan region need a national and international platform to voice their news, views and concerns locally, nationally and internationally." Expressing his views on the new strategic partnership with the iTV Network, Savio Rodrigues, Founder & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited, expressed, "We are happy to partner with iTV Network as it gives our brand of journalism wings to grow nationally and internationally in a progressive manner." Speaking on this, Varun Kohli, CEO, iTV Network, "Our regional ventures are aimed at fostering local identity while encouraging debate and participation.

Our association with KMV reiterates our position as a valuable source of news and information and is set to further highlight the personality and distinctive culture of Goa." On this development, Meenakshi Singh, President - Government and Retail, iTV Network, revealed, "We believe that under the leadership of its Founder, Savio Rodrigues, it has created a definite niche for its brand of journalism not only in India but globally too. The strategic partnership with KMV is in keeping with a continued focus to partner and invest into good ideas within the media space in India and globally." Speaking on this partnership, Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX, said, "The team of Goa Chronicle lead by the brilliant Savio Rodrigues have proved the value of effective, research driven journalism. As a part of iTV they will have access to larger audience on more platforms and we, in turn, will benefit from their quality and depth." With Incubees, iTV Network and KMV has decided to launch a show focused on the Indian startup sector.

